Licenses for fall turkey season in North Dakota available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota fall turkey season is set. North Dakota residents can apply to the lottery on The Game and Fish Department’s website.

There are 3,975 licenses available to hunters this year, which is 150 more licenses than last year.

After the first lottery, nonresidents can apply for the licenses that remain after the first lottery.

Until further notice, Adams and Hettinger counties won’t be open for hunting due to low turkey populations.

The deadline for applicants ends September 7.

