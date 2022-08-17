Jamestown Motorcycle Pursuit

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday evening, Jamestown police attempted to stop a motorcycle driving recklessly on 10th St SE. The driver fled and a short 5 block chase began.

The motorcyclist eventually stopped. That’s when Chief Scott Edinger attempted to arrest the driver, 42-year-old Jeremiah Jack Mihulka, of rural Stutsman County.

Mihulka resisted arrest and Chief Edinger received minor injuries during the scuffle. Three unidentified members of the public assisted in taking Mihulka into custody.

Mihulka was arrested on 13 charges that included, fleeing, or attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving under suspension, fictitious license plates, and resisting arrest. Reports are being forwarded to the Stutsman County State’s Attorney for further review.

