Highway 85 named ‘Highway Safety Corridor,’ project to begin in October

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 70-mile stretch of highway will soon become a Highway Safety Corridor.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation named Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City as the safety corridor. Travelers will notice additional signs indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, road conditions, and reminders to drive safely. The project also involves an increase in law enforcement. It’s expected to be in place in October.

“Safety Corridors are a tool that combines engineering, enforcement and education to help us reach the goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos.

