DHS audit: 577 cases of severe child abuse for extended periods could’ve been avoided

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Auditor’s Office carried out a routine audit of the Department of Human Services and found DHS wasn’t following procedures. They identified eight areas of concern, including failure to contact suspected victims of child abuse and neglect in a timely manner.

When children are reported in extremely abusive situations, DHS mandates a response time of 24 hours, but their average response time was nearly two weeks. Child welfare workers say case numbers have skyrocketed in the past few years.

”With that increase in caseload that is now coming, we only have approximately 86 child welfare workers across the state. And so, with those caseloads increasing, there definitely wasn’t enough workers to go out and do that work,” said DHS Director Chris Jones.

As for why there are higher numbers, social workers give a number of reasons.

”The vast majority of abuse happens within the home. So, because of the high stress and being stuck in the house and stuck together constantly, abuse is far more likely to happen. Now that kids are getting out and doing things again, they have more access to outside people who they can dispose to,” said Kori Weigel, forensic interview program coordinator for Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

As for how the government plans to address these issues moving forward, Governor Doug Burgum said in a statement Wednesday: “We look forward to working with the Legislature to address the caseload issues identified in the audit.”

Chris Jones says it needs to be addressed on the back end and the front end: ”Once there is a suspected child abuse and neglect, there’s usually something that happened before. So, how do we make sure that we’re doing the right prevention and early intervention and investing in communities so we don’t even get to a child abuse and neglect report?”

Still, there was one notable statistic from the audit: if changes had been implemented as suggested in the last audit two years ago, 577 cases of severe child abuse for extended amounts of time may have been avoided.

When Your News Leader spoke to Chris Jones on Wednesday, he told us he was grateful to the Auditor’s Office for their findings. While DHS didn’t agree with the Auditor’s Office on some of the findings, they are already implementing solutions to others. If you’d like to view the Auditor’s report in full, click here.

