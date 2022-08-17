City Commission hosts informational session about new flood map

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Flooding in North Dakota typically occurs in the spring when winter snow melt swells the state’s rivers. Even though it’s near the end of summer, many people were concerned about flooding at the Bismarck Event Center.



When FEMA comes to town, it is usually not a good thing. Tuesday, lots of Burleigh County homeowners met with FEMA officials and city planners about the new flood map.



Residents were able to identify their property and determine whether they fall in or out of the new flood plain.



“Various things impact the mapping study. Whether it be technical data that’s available, high-water events, low water events, and they are all taken into consideration to make sure that the mapping product is accurate,” said Laura Horner, state risk map coordinator with the Department of Water Resources.



Those changes could have serious ramifications for some homeowners.



“Rates are going to change— insurance rates. We have flood insurance now and had it during the flood. They’re going to go up, the question is still how high they’re going to go up,” said Burleigh County resident Mark Makelky.



For people who fall into or continue to live in the flood plain, insurance is usually the answer.



“I’ve seen anything from policies that I’ve written here that cost $500 a year where, maybe you’re on the outskirts of the zone and above it and its cheaper. I’ve seen ones where the basements are into the flood zone elevation, and those can cost up to $3,000 a year”



According to Parker Dire homeowners who fall in the flood plain but do not have flood insurance could have the cost of flood protection added to their mortgage payment by the bank.



“The bank may force place insurance on you. Which may cause some surprises when your mortgage payment goes up because you’re paying for flood insurance premium and normally those force place policies cost more than if you were just to buy something from maybe a local agent or even shopping online,” adds Dire.



Homeowners who disagree with FEMA’s findings have the option to appeal the boundaries by getting an Elevation Certificate and showing their property lies above the base flood elevation. For those who couldn’t make it to tonight’s open house, you can find more information at www.msc.fema.gov.



