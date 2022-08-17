Change coming to Minot State volleyball after one-win season

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State volleyball players agree — last year’s season was not fun.

“You are correct, it was not,” said sophomore Alex Koontz.

The Beavers lost their first 17 games of the year and finished with a 1-25 record.

“It was really hard, but here we are. The incoming freshmen are amazing and we’re not giving up,” said Koontz.

A change came in January when the school introduced Alex Lehocky as the next head coach.

“She knows what to work on and what we need to be successful,” said sophomore Emily Kotelnikoff.

Expectations are low. The NSIC coaches picked Minot State to finish 16th in the conference this year.

“It’s right in front of me. I think that’s a big motivator that we have a lot of people to prove wrong. Keeping that in mind, that that’s where people placed us is part of our motivation coming in every day,” said Kotelnikoff.

Some see the ranking as an advantage.

“They’re going to overlook us, which means we can come in and be any team we want to be. No matter what, we are going to compete all season,” said Lehocky.

Two words come up often in practice: ball control.

“Coach Lehocky really focuses on ball control,” said Koontz.

“I’m teaching this team a lot about ball control,” said Lehocky.

“Ball control, mainly,” said Kotelnikoff.

For the unacquainted:

“Being able to get a perfect pass. That’s where it all begins, is with that pass. Perfecting that will give us the outcome we want, so we can go to those big swings we’ve been working on,” said Kotelnikoff.

With ten returning players, the outcome of this season is well within the team’s control.

The Beavers play a preseason tournament in Kearney, Nebraska, next week. The team opens NSIC play against the University of Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 9 at the Minot State Dome.

