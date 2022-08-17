BCI searches Minot home of term limits petitioner

By Joel Crane
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a Minot man’s home in relation to a rejected petition to put term limits on the November ballot.

The BCI searched the home of Charles Tuttle, who collected signatures for the term limits petition. According to an agent in a Facebook Live video taken by Tuttle during the search, they were looking for payment records of people who circulated petitions for Tuttle. It’s against state law to pay bonuses for the number of signatures obtained during an initiative, referendum, or recall petition.

“Now, whether you want to call it a bonus or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s an hourly rate, so if you reach this level, you get that hourly rate for the whole day. So, if you get three signatures, you get $12 an hour. If you get 97, you get $12 an hour. But if you get 101, you’re bumped up to $18 an hour,” said Tuttle.

This comes a day after the chairman of the measure’s sponsoring committee sued the Secretary of State’s office for rejecting the petition. Originally, the committee submitted more than 46,000 signatures, but more than 29,000 of them were disqualified by the Secretary of State’s office for a variety of reasons, including because some of them were “likely forged.”

