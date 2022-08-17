A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’

Sweet corn being sold in Mandan
Sweet corn being sold in Mandan
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years.

Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to get their hands on this sweet corn.

“It’s just the best. It’s farm fresh. They’re here delivered right from the field. It’s really peaches and cream. It’s the best corn,” said Clyde Grosz.

The fresh-picked corn is harvested from 6:30-7:00 a.m. daily, shucked, and transported directly to Runnings in Mandan... fresh and farm-to-table.

“It’s been pretty crazy. I mean, we get up at six in the morning, drive all the way out to the Graner Farm. Then, we shuck corn for three hours. Then, we come to a line of almost a hundred people. It’s insane,” said Taeryn Seibel.

She originally started picking the corn with her husband and neighbor, but as her kids grew, they joined in with their friends as the demand for the sweet corn also grew.

“They’ve watched the family grow, we’ve watched their family grow, and they keep coming back year after year. It’s just so fun. Community, it’s just community, is just what it kind of boils down to,” said Mary Graner.

The super secret sweet hybrid corn is called sugarloaf because it’s from Sugarloaf Bottoms.

“I like the corn by itself. Sometimes when we’re shucking, I’ll just eat a cob,” said Seibel.

The truckloads of sweet corn are sold for $9 a dozen this year. A little higher than last year, as the cost of fertilizer and supplies also go up.

“We’re so grateful. I can’t say enough how grateful we are that the community supports us,” said Graner.

Mary will sell her corn every day at 10:00 a.m. at Runnings in Mandan until Saturday, August 20. Mary Graner’s Sweet Corn Facebook page also posts updates on corn supplies and times.

