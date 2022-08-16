TV antennas making a comeback

Feist Electronics TV antennas
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trends come and go, but a select few come back around. One trend resurfacing is TV antennas.

As streaming service options continue to increase, so do their prices. Feist Electronics saw an increase in TV antenna purchasing last spring and expects another rise in installing antennas this fall.

“It’s much more cost-effective to buy an antenna, put it up. And even in town, put up an antenna, you pay for the equipment one time, maybe the installation if you don’t it yourself and then there are no monthly fees,” Clarence Sayler Co-owner of Feist Electronics said.

20 to 30 channels are available for free with a TV antenna in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

