Students attend Science STEM Camp in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the school year starts, some students are getting in one more week of learning at the Gateway to Science STEM summer camp.

These students are learning what the life cycle of a tree is, by doing tree yoga, mimicking the cycle of a tree’s life.

“But it’s a place to stimulate all areas of their brain, build those social-emotional skills, but really hone in on STEM, which is an important trending occupation area in North Dakota,” said Programs Director Arin Casavant.

The campers are introduced to a range of activities that involve science, engineering, technology, math, biology, and physics. The instructors translate the different curriculum through fun and engaging activities that tie into art and seeing the science firsthand.

“In STEM, there’s always a little bit of art involved, and lots of kids like to do art, especially me, and it’s just fun for kids to be able to have what they enjoy doing,” said 9-year-old camper Ruby Sletten.

Some campers, like Caleb Hertz, attend because it combines their favorite toys while they’re learning something new.

“So, engineering, I like building, you know, I build creative things out of Legos and blocks and magnets, Lincoln Logs and that stuff,” said 8-year-old camper Caleb Hertz.

The kids participated in many hands-on learning activities like making constellations out of marshmallows and toothpicks.

“STEM Camp is enriching because kids haven’t had the opportunity to have STEM in their classroom because of COVID. STEM is really hard to teach through a screen, and so we have the opportunity to reach those students in a way they just haven’t been able to see before,” said Hope Burdolski, STEM Ambassador.

Throughout the week, campers will learn about rockets, create reactions with pop and Mentos, and experience an egg-drop simulator.

The STEM camps were full this year, and were the last ones held at the current Gateway to Space building before the move to the new location.

