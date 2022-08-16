Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance

Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
Fargo School Board meeting on August 9, 2022.
By KVLY Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings.

On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo school Board moved to not recite the pledge before their meetings.

Back in February, a motion to have the Pledge recited at the meetings died for a lack of a second, but it later passed in March. Board Vice President Seth Holden then requested that the issue be discussed again at the board meeting on August 9, adding that he wanted to rescind the March decision after hearing comments from the board members and the public.

Holden says the Pledge of Allegiance doesn’t align with the school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion values.

The decision to not say the Pledge doesn’t sit well with all who attended Tuesday’s board meeting. Paulson said, “The pledge isn’t a show of our patriotism, it’s an affirmation of a our commitment to a greater cause, and that cause is freedom.”

Since the decision to stop saying the Pledge at board meetings, Fargo Public Schools was met with national and local backlash. Gov. Doug Burgum is working on legislation mandating the opportunity for elected governing bodies to say the Pledge before meetings. The issue even was brought to the attention of a nationally known country music duo and appeared on national TV.

The special meeting to reconsider the Pledge at board meetings will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m. at the District Office Board Room.

