Pro’s Pointer #16: selecting the right fishing rod

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Picking out the right fishing rod for the job you want it to do can be a confusing situation, especially when you’re standing in a store with rows and rows of rods to pick from.

Johnnie Candle sorts it out for us in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “When you’re selecting a fishing rod, there are two words that matter — power and action. Let’s start with the power side, power simply describes how much weight a rod blank can handle.

In this example, we have three rods with identical action. They all bend in the same spot, but you can see they all carry the same amount of weight a little bit differently.

Power is described with worlds like light, here on the bottom. Medium in the middle and heavy on the top. On the other side, we have action.

Action is simply the description of how fast a rod bends, that’s described with words like moderate fast, fast, and extra fast that only bends in the tip, so what does this mean to us as anglers? The power of the rod matters when we’re going to be picking the lure we’re going to use. If you’re going to fish with a 1/16th or 1/8th ounce jig you might want to go with light or ultra-light. If you’re going to use a 3/4-ounce crankbait obviously heavy is a better choice.

When we get to action, that’s determined by the technique we’re going to use the rod for. Vertical fishing, or fishing next to the boat, we want the extra fast action for really quick hook sets, and the farther we fish away from the boat, maybe trolling or livebait rigging, we’re going to want more of a moderate taper so the rod can absorb a little bit more shock.

So hopefully, this demonstration has given you enough information so that when you’re shopping for your next fishing rod, you’re sure to pick the right tool for the job.”

Next week, Johnnie will explain why the depth shown on your electronics may not be how deep the water actually is.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.