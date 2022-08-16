Oil and gas leasing put to a stop in some states in order to protect the sage grouse

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A small bird is causing a large industry to a halt in Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management now has the ability to pause oil and gas leasing on 2.2 million acres of land due to the management plans failing to consider the impact on the endangered sage grouse and its habitat.

This will only have minor impacts on North Dakota. One natural gas field in the southwestern region of the state will be affected. Minor delays in plumbing and construction might occur in carbon dioxide capture facilities.

“We don’t see anywhere near the impacts in North Dakota that we are going to see in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana from the listing of the sage grouse,” Lynn Helms Department of Mineral Resources Director said.

The population of North Dakota sage grouse was estimated to be around 31 males in 2014 and the bird is a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act.

