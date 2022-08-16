Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Bohemian Hall

By Cliff Naylor
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coal mining in Morton County attracted a lot of Bohemian immigrants to south-central North Dakota in the early 1900s.

After a hard week of work underground, many of the migrants relaxed on weekends by dancing the night away on the polished hardwood floors of the Bohemian Hall.

The third “Off the Beaten Path” report Cliff Naylor produced was on that historic building, and it aired in November of 1995.

