North Dakota Term Limits Committee files lawsuit to challenge disqualification of ballot measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Term Limits Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging a failed ballot measure.

A petition with more than 46,000 signatures that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year.

Jaeger disqualified the measure, saying in part that some signatures were “likely forged,” which the Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into.

In a 491-page petition filed in the North Dakota Supreme Court Friday, the North Dakota Term Limits Committee said the disqualification was a violation of legal precedent that previously determined the signatures are valid if the signer has “substantially complied” with relevant statutes.

