North Dakota sees growth in oil and gas production in June

FILE - Oil rig
FILE - Oil rig(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil and Gas production numbers in North Dakota are trending in the right direction going into the summer months, according to Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

In the latest Director’s Cut report, the state produced nearly 1.1 million barrels of oil in June, which is a 3.5% increase. Gas capture figures also showed a 9.7% increase during that period. Helms said that while more production is expected throughout the year, workforce and oil prices remain challenges to see significant growth.

“We’re not anticipating a big spike or a ramp up in drilling activity, just a slow increase in rig count and frack crews or completion crew count taking us through the end of the year,” said Helms.

He cited a recent survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration that said producers need oil prices to remain around $98 a barrel for them to substantially increase drilling. Today, the price is at $88 a barrel.

Helms’s expectation is that North Dakota will reach 1.2 million barrels per day by the first quarter of next year.

There are currently 47 active rigs in North Dakota, which is up from 42 in June.

