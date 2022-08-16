New roller rink under construction in Steele

STEELE, N.D. (KFYR) - A wave of nostalgia is rolling through Steele. A new roller skating rink is under construction. Not only will Mad Moves LLC have skating, but it will have a functioning gym and cafe to give North Dakotans another place to have some fun.

This building was used as an arcade, steakhouse, cafe, and bowling alley, but now it’s being turned into a new skating rink.

“Honestly, I’m a Christian. I think God gave me an idea. I drove by the building. I knew what it was going to look like before we even came and looked in here. So, I’m like, okay, I’ll look into it,” said Co-Owner Lindsay Dammel.

The skating rink will also have a fully-functioning gym, with daily and monthly admission.

“I’m very excited for this roller rink coming to Steele because we always need new activities. She says she’s going to open not only the roller rink, but have a nice little place to eat, and we don’t have many of those either. It will be a great place for family and for people to hang out,” said Cierra Strom, a Steele resident.

Mad Moves is renovating the original snack bar to serve up some fun food options while people are skating, with foods like hotdogs and hamburgers.

“There’s like nothing, you know, nowhere for kids to go around here, you know, than church. They need a good hang-out spot. I really wanted that for the community to have a hang-out spot,” said Dammel.

Mad Moves is planning on holding costume parties and themed nights and letting patrons pick the music with TouchTunes.

Mad Moves is estimated to open at the end of September and will be posting updates on their Facebook page, Mad Moves LLC.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.