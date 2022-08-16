Missile from Minot Air Force Base used for test launch in California

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KFYR) - The U.S. military test-fired a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Monday night, which was randomly selected from the Minot Air Force Base.

The missile used in the test was transported about 1,300 miles and reassembled at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where it lifted off.

The missile, which was fitted with a test re-entry vehicle, traveled 4,200 miles at a speed of more than 15,000 miles per hour to a test range in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

According to a release from the Air Force Global Strike Command, the successful test launch was meant to demonstrate the readiness of the U.S. nuclear forces, and provide confidence in the effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent to the U.S. and its partners.

400 Minuteman III missiles are currently based across five states.

