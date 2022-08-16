Minot switches to state electrical inspection program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This summer, Minot staff said they lost two electrical inspectors in a short period of time.

The state board has filled the gap since that happened.

To save money, the city has moved to contract with the state electrical inspection board through 2023. The move is expected to save around $100,000 for taxpayers. They don’t expect to see a drop in service.

“We’re not going to cut Minot out of the picture. The inspection department will have to be involved,” said James Schmidt, executive director.

Minot’s electrical inspection program has been around for decades and was one of only four cities in the state that still had their own.

