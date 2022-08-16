Minot sets recycling standards for upcoming program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – City leaders approved the look of a new recycling program expected to start sometime next year.

They include a one-time optional opt-out for residents. The program would be collected every other week from those participating, and they’d have access to a couple of sizes of recycling bins. At this time, they don’t plan to accept glass recycling.

“In any recycling stream, there are high-value commodities and low-value commodities, so you want that mix to be as valuable as possible on the other end,” said Jason Sorenson, Public Works assistant director.

As the program rolls out, some of the options could still be changed.

