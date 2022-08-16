Minot High Cheer named ‘Superior Team’ for tenth-straight year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – UCA Cheerleading named the Minot High cheer team a “Superior Team,” the team announced Sunday.

UCA awarded top rankings in stunts, cheers, dances, chants and safety.

2022 marks the tenth-straight year that UCA bestowed the “Superior Team” title upon Minot High.

Nine cheerleaders were also named “All Americans” by UCA: Jaidyn White, Taya Siedschlag, Lizzy Drago, Bella Ramirez, Akina Pallerna, Macy Barber, Lely Rivera, Julia Putt and Kaylyn MacIver.

The team will make their debut at the Minot High football game against St. Mary’s on Friday, Aug. 26, at Duane Carlson Field.

