Minot City Council President makes ‘23 budget recommendation

City of Minot City Council
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot City Council President Paul Pitner gave his recommendation for next year’s budget at Monday’s City Council meeting.

The plan he proposed would keep the property tax increase at 1.48 mills, or about a $7 increase for property valued at $100,000.

His plan centers around cutting a few proposed new positions with the city and using the extra money that saves.

He said he’d like to put $500,000 toward road maintenance, and put aside the rest for future police department needs once city hall is relocated.

“That will be a large expense whether we look at building new or renovating this building. We’re looking at millions of dollars, and I think we need to be mindful of that on the horizon and start setting money aside today,” said Pitner.

The council moved to hold more special meetings to discuss the budget.

