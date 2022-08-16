A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you probably said it at the beginning of each school day. And now, Governor Doug Burgum wants to protect the Pledge through legislation.

Some teachers in North Dakota say it’s important for kids to learn and say the pledge.

So, when the Fargo School Board announced last week they would stop saying the pledge at meetings, there was backlash, including from North Dakota’s governor, who said Monday: “Students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies and those who attend their meetings, should have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and express support for the American ideals upon which our country was founded.”

As of now, principals and teachers are allowed to lead kids at Bismarck Public Schools in a voluntary pledge of allegiance. It’s not required to be provided. But if there is legislation passed, they’ll change their practices.

“When things become statute or law, those are the things we implement,” said Dr. Jason Hornbacher, superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

Multiple lawmakers have agreed to work with the Governor’s Office to write the legislation.

In light of the controversy around the Fargo School Board’s decision to stop reciting the Pledge, Board President Tracie Newman has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, where she’s recommending the board reverse last week’s decision.

