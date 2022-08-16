Last ‘Rally Tally’ released for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D.(Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol released the total vehicle count for the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol counts cars entering Sturgis at nine locations. The data gathered by the SDHP shows the traffic was only slightly above average for the Rally. Over ten days a total of 497,835 vehicles came through.

This year marked the 82nd anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The DOT only began tracking the rally’s traffic in its 50th year, 1990. Since then, the year that saw the most traffic was 2015, with a record of 750,000 vehicles.

For the reported arrests and crashes at the Rally, click here.

