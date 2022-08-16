Kids Safety Day helps prevent accidental deaths in children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids Safety Day brought parents and excited kids to the Capitol lawn on Friday.

Area vendors gathered to share easy ways to keep kids safe. Topics ranged from car seat safety to helmet checks, even ATV and water safety. Coordinator Alyssa Preszler says it’s a day for the parents as much as the kids.

“Every parent wants their kid to grow up happy and healthy and have fun. Why not come out and learn something maybe you didn’t know before to keep your kid safe while they’re having fun” said Alyssa Preszler, Kids Safety Day coordinator.

Safe Kids Worldwide is a non-profit which works to prevent childhood injuries such as drowning or death resulting from a car seat not installed properly. Safe Kids says since it was founded, it has worked to reduce the US childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 61 percent.

