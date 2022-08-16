Input needed on future plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park

(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - The public is being asked to provide input on any ideas you might have on future improvement plans for Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The input is part of the park’s Revitalization Plan and Environmental Assessment, which involves potential improvements to the park’s facilities and infrastructure. The plan will address all of the park’s needs for the next 30 years and beyond.

Two meetings are also scheduled to discuss the park’s plans; an online meeting on August 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. CT and an in-person meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. CT in Watford City on August 24 at the Watford City Civic Center. You can attend the August 23 online meeting via Zoom by going to the link here.

The deadline to submit comments is September 14th. You can find more information online at nps.gov.

