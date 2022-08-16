Elk Ridge Elementary to open despite ongoing construction

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the hustle and bustle of summer winds down, the hustle at Elk Ridge Elementary is picking up. Students and teachers at the new school in Bismarck might have to be flexible when coming back into the classroom.

There’s a lot of excitement around Elk Ridge School with classes slated to start on August 25th. The opening day of school is creating some added pressure on construction crews to complete the work on the building. Most of the school will be finished, but a few classrooms will need to be shuffled around.

“So, you might start in a room that you might not end in. They’re both classrooms, but you might be in the second-grade wing to start the year and then end in the fifth-grade wing,” says Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr.

Even though construction will still be ongoing as school starts, Darin Scherr thinks the kids will be resilient as they begin their classes.

“I think the work that’s left is pretty minimal noise. So, there should be no impact to kids,” added Scherr.

Scherr said the part of the school that will remain under construction is extra space to grow into, and they are only waiting on a few kitchen pieces for the school to be fully functioning. The gym and playground will both be ready for play, but grass seeding will be left for next year.

Scherr says that the construction of another new school, Silver Ranch, at the same time as Elk Ridge has been helpful in some ways. Whiteboards for Elk Ridge have been delayed, but extras from Silver Ranch are being used in Elk Ridge while they wait for delivery.

