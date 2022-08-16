Decision to make Williams County a Second Amendment Sanctuary results in a stalemate

Williams County Commission Meeting 8-16-22
Williams County Commission Meeting 8-16-22(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Can counties invalidate federally passed laws? That’s the question discussed in Williams County as commissioners looked into becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The push to make Williams County a Second Amendment Sanctuary continues as the Sons of Liberty requested that commissioners sign a resolution making any future laws or executive orders invalid with board approval.

“Your authority derives from the consent of the governed, and that constitutionally, the federal and state governments haven’t always had our constitutional, God-given interests at heart,” said Brittney Kratochvil, Sons of Liberty member.

The resolution states that in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary, the county will not use public funds to restrict rights, as well as directly oppose any laws that infringe upon the second amendment, up to the board’s discretion. It also gives the right to the Williams County Sheriff’s Department to arrest federal agents that violate the second amendment. Similar legislation has been passed in counties in North Dakota like Renville and Stark, but Williams County Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout said they were passed despite concerns from their legal representation.

“At this point, if you sign this, you’d be basically doing something symbolic,” said Prout.

Chairman Cory Hanson said he believes the county can’t determine whether a law is unconstitutional.

“This kind of comes back to who is making the decision of if it’s constitutional or not and we aren’t that board. We can’t decide if it’s constitutional, any group of us can’t decide if it’s constitutional, it’s going to have to go to a federal court to make that decision,” said Hanson.

Following a motion to approve by board member Barry Ramberg, a member of the Sons of Liberty, the vote ended in a 2-2 tie with Ramberg and Beau Anderson in support, and Chairman Cory Hanson and David Montgomery against. The stalemate means the resolution will be pushed to the next commission meeting on August 30, when Steve Kemp returns to provide the tiebreaking vote.

Anderson said he supports the resolution as more of a symbolic gesture but is concerned about the costs to the taxpayers if the legislation has to be defended in court.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado near Strawberry Lake, south of Ruso
PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County Monday
Williston's Outlaws' Bar and Grill to close
Williston’s Outlaws’ Bar and Grill to close
31-year-old Joshua Cooper accused of fleeing from crash
Troopers say Mandan driver crashed into, injured another and fled on foot
The Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt and her infant son James.
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
Medora Musical
Medora Musical resumes shows after COVID pause

Latest News

FILE - Oil rig
North Dakota sees growth in oil and gas production in June
Roller rink under construction in Steele
New roller rink under construction in Steele
ND Unclaimed Property Division
Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon
32-year-old Brandon Schweitzer
Bismarck police stop driver with tire spikes after high-speed chase on motorcycle and in car