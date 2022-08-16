Decision to make Williams County a Second Amendment Sanctuary results in a stalemate

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Can counties invalidate federally passed laws? That’s the question discussed in Williams County as commissioners looked into becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The push to make Williams County a Second Amendment Sanctuary continues as the Sons of Liberty requested that commissioners sign a resolution making any future laws or executive orders invalid with board approval.

“Your authority derives from the consent of the governed, and that constitutionally, the federal and state governments haven’t always had our constitutional, God-given interests at heart,” said Brittney Kratochvil, Sons of Liberty member.

The resolution states that in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary, the county will not use public funds to restrict rights, as well as directly oppose any laws that infringe upon the second amendment, up to the board’s discretion. It also gives the right to the Williams County Sheriff’s Department to arrest federal agents that violate the second amendment. Similar legislation has been passed in counties in North Dakota like Renville and Stark, but Williams County Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout said they were passed despite concerns from their legal representation.

“At this point, if you sign this, you’d be basically doing something symbolic,” said Prout.

Chairman Cory Hanson said he believes the county can’t determine whether a law is unconstitutional.

“This kind of comes back to who is making the decision of if it’s constitutional or not and we aren’t that board. We can’t decide if it’s constitutional, any group of us can’t decide if it’s constitutional, it’s going to have to go to a federal court to make that decision,” said Hanson.

Following a motion to approve by board member Barry Ramberg, a member of the Sons of Liberty, the vote ended in a 2-2 tie with Ramberg and Beau Anderson in support, and Chairman Cory Hanson and David Montgomery against. The stalemate means the resolution will be pushed to the next commission meeting on August 30, when Steve Kemp returns to provide the tiebreaking vote.

Anderson said he supports the resolution as more of a symbolic gesture but is concerned about the costs to the taxpayers if the legislation has to be defended in court.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.