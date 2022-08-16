As college application season begins, so do scholarship scams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts next week in Bismarck, but some high school seniors are already looking ahead to next year. Scholarships are an important asset when paying for college, but not all are trustworthy.

As college application season begins, so does the push to apply for scholarships. Higher ed assistance is intended to help fund education, but there are some sites looking to take money from students.

”If you ever have to pay to search for scholarships, we always say that is the biggest red flag. Because you are trying to get money,” said Julie Berg, Bismarck High School counselor.

Some scams involve having to pay or sign up to receive more information about the scholarship. Or purchasing a product to get the scholarship.

”Also, they will get your information and you don’t want your information out there to just anybody,” Berg said.

Berg says there are resources students and parents can use to find reliable scholarships, such as the ones listed on their high school’s website.

”Most scholarships now just have a link, you can just click on it and fill it out online,” Berg said.

Bismarck High School has a virtual counseling office where students can find a list of scholarships and their requirements.

It is recommended that students keep a log of their awards, honors, and extracurriculars each year to make applying for scholarships easier.

