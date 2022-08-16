Century boys soccer opens season against Minot Tuesday night

Century Patriots Soccer
Century Patriots Soccer(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight schools play boys soccer in the W.D.A. and all eight are playing Tuesday night.

Century opens against Minot. The Magicians are number one in the preseason coaches poll, while the Patriots are second.

Ryan Okerson, Century head coach, said: “With this upcoming squad, there are a lot of unknowns to what we’ve got. We graduated a big class last year. A very talented class last year. It’s always interesting to see how the new class forms in with the older class. I think the younger guys have really adapted well. They’re starting to move the ball the way we like to see it and they’ll continue to get better.”

Following Minot and Century in the coach’s poll are Bismarck, Jamestown, and Legacy. All five of those teams received first-place votes, so the battle for the conference regular season title should be a good one.

Your News Leader will have highlights of the game in the Magic City Tuesday night at 10 p.m. CDT, plus Jeff Roberts will put Century’s Brooks Turner in the Sports Spotlight on Wednesday evening.

