Bismarck woman accused of using weapon to steal man’s car

22-year-old Summer Murphy accused of carjacking
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she pointed a gun at a man while telling him to drive her and another woman to Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

On June 8, police say a man told them two women had stolen his van. He said he had originally met with the women after they requested a ride on social media. He said one woman sat in front and held a knife to his throat and 22-year-old Summer Murphy sat in the back and held a gun to his head before he got out of the van, and they drove off.

Friday, Murphy told police she had been intoxicated and passed out when she got in the van and woke up after the man had left. She also told police she had gotten into the van after the other woman took the van from the man.

Murphy is charged with robbery among other charges. She’s in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.

Court records do not show charges filed against the other woman.

