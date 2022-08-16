Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a minor in Bismarck parks.

Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer was charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for raping a minor under the age of 15 in April and May of 2020. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account to meet children.

Tuesday, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of the five charges. The court dismissed the other two charges.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma ordered a presentence investigation be completed before she sentences Brewer.

In March 2021, Brewer pleaded guilty to luring minors by computer and rape for a separate Morton County case. In that case, a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended.

