Bismarck girl named Larks ‘Kid of the Year’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eva Brooke, 12, is the first “Larks Kid of the Year.”

The Bismarck St. Mary’s student received a $1,000 scholarship into her existing 529 College Savings account at the Bank of North Dakota from MDU Resources Group and the Bismarck Larks.

Brooke was chosen for her efforts to hand out gift bags to homeless people that she sees in the community.

Her “blessing bags” include things like socks, hats, gloves, tissues, sunscreen, toothpaste and a toothbrush, deodorant, wet wipes, gum, granola bars and crackers. Every bag also includes $5 and a handwritten note.

The inaugural Larks Kid of the Month program recognized nine outstanding kids ages 12 and under doing extraordinary things.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.