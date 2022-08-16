2% of North Dakota experiencing drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a fairly wet year in North Dakota after a pair of spring blizzards came through the state, but not exceptionally wet.

While April was the second-wettest month on record, May and June in Bismarck were both below average. And although this year is a night-and-day difference from last year when every corner of North Dakota was covered by extreme drought, some parts of the state are getting drier.

“Up until this point, we were drought-free, then we got to our new drought monitor, which was issued this past Thursday, and it’s now about two percent of the state,” said Meteorologist Heidi Werosta.

Despite a productive spring, precipitation in Bismarck is still about 1.5″ below normal for the year so far.

Nobody would necessarily call drought a good thing. However, a drier August could benefit farmers as they begin the harvest. That’s because when it’s rainy during the fall, it can make it difficult to get heavy machinery into fields.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.