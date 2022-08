WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Outlaws’ Bar and Grill in Williston announced it will be closing August 15.

According to a social media post: ‘Western North Dakota...[has] been hit particularly hard during these unprecedented times. Due to difficulty in finding quality labor, we have decided to close our doors. Thank you for an amazing eight years.’

