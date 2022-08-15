Two injured and one arrested in Jamestown crash

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sunday afternoon, two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 52 bypass in Jamestown.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles were parked at a construction zone stop light when another SUV did not stop for the traffic signal.

The SUV then rear-ended the two vehicles and continued into a ditch before striking a culvert.

The driver, 39-year-old Aaron Madsen of Jamestown, was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment.

