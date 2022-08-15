Troopers say Mandan driver crashed into, injured another and fled on foot

31-year-old Joshua Cooper accused of fleeing from crash
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is in custody after police say he fled on foot from a car accident on Expressway Bridge.

Troopers say they responded to a crash Sunday evening. They say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving an Audi across the bridge at high rates of speed when he crashed into another car and flipped into the ditch before hopping a fence and fleeing on foot.

The driver of the other car was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Troopers traced the plates of the Audi and documents found in the car to Cooper’s father’s home, who told police his son is a heavy drinker, known to drive drunk, and had called him after the crash but stopped answering calls when he asked Cooper to turn himself in.

Troopers found and arrested Cooper near the Grant Marsh I-94 bridge. Cooper said he had been going around 90 mph when he crashed. At the time of the arrest, a breathalyzer test put Cooper over the legal limit.

Cooper is charged with criminal vehicular injury and reckless endangerment among other charges.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

