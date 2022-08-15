Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband

FILE - Broadband
FILE - Broadband(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana.

The money is available in part through the United States Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program and is a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law last year.

Those involved with the program say the grant component of the program is vital because of the high costs associated with running internet to rural areas.

“It is very expensive to serve some of these very, very rural areas. It can cost almost as much as your home infrastructure, meaning your house, to get a cable several miles down a road from a central office to your location,” said Shane Hart of RTC Networks.

Reservation Telephone Cooperative will use the $18.5 million grant to connect more than a thousand people, 67 businesses and 91 farms in Dunn, McKenzie, and McLean counties in North Dakota and Richland and Wibaux counties in Montana.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big & Rich concert WF 8/11
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Totten Trails in Coleharbor, ND
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
Grasshoppers. Courtesy: Tom DePuydt
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

Former Governors' Mansion
Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary at the Former Governors’ Mansion
Bismarck-Mandan Pickleball
Pickleball gaining popularity in Bismarck-Mandan
Cemetery Road
City of Mandan reconstructing Cemetery Road
Britta Curl
Britta Curl to join USA Collegiate Women’s Select team