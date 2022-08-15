Rick Becker announces run for U.S. Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Representative Rick Becker has announced his intention to run in the 2022 general U.S. Senate election as an Independent candidate.

Becker, a businessman and plastic surgeon who represents Bismarck in the North Dakota State Legislature, narrowly lost the Republican nomination to Sen. John Hoeven at the NDGOP convention in April. At the time, Becker said if he lost the nomination, he wouldn’t run in the general election. However, he’s running now because he believes there’s an appetite in North Dakota for a third-party candidate.

“Voters should not be forced to choose between a big-spending Democrat and a big-spending Republican,” Dr. Becker said.

Becker needs to gather and submit 1,000 signatures to the Secretary of State by September 6th to be eligible to run. We’ll have more on this story as it progresses.

