Recreational marijuana will appear on November ballot

Recreational marijuana.
Recreational marijuana.(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A measure to legalize recreational marijuana will appear on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday the petition submitted on July 11th was approved. Mr. Jaeger said the sponsoring committee submitted 23,368 valid signatures — nearly 8,000 more than the requirement.

Your News Leader will have more on this story as it progresses.

