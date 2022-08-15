Recreational marijuana will appear on November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A measure to legalize recreational marijuana will appear on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday the petition submitted on July 11th was approved. Mr. Jaeger said the sponsoring committee submitted 23,368 valid signatures — nearly 8,000 more than the requirement.

