MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple funnel clouds and tornadoes were observed in northeast McLean County on Monday evening between 5:20 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. CDT. Here are some of the photos we’ve received and visit SkySpyPhotos.com for a full gallery. A tornado warning was in effect from 5:23 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. CDT Monday for parts of northeast McLean County.

Two tornadoes at 5:24 p.m. near Ruso (SkySpy Photo)

Tornado south of Ruso on ND-41 at 5:36 p.m. (SkySpy Photos)

Tornado north of Turtle Lake, ND at approximately 5:45 p.m. (Amy Klain)

Tornado 5:44 p.m. near Ruso (SkySpy Photo)

Two tornadoes from the wind farm north of Ruso off ND-41 (Josh Ruffo)

Funnel cloud and tornado looking north from Turtle Lake at 5:25 p.m. (Jon Strobel)

Tornado in northeast McClean County at 5:48 p.m. (Ryan Backman)

Funnel cloud evolution northwest of Turtle Lake (Natalie Oslund)

Tornado in the distance near Brush Lake (Mickayla Nagel)

Tornado 10 miles south of Ruso (Michael Berry)

Funnel cloud south of Ruso on ND-41 (Tana G.)

Hail in McLean County around 5:30 p.m. (KFYR)

Tornado warned storm — perspective from Garrison Bay (Chanice Meland)

