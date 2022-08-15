One-on-one with Donny Schatz after his 11th Knoxville Nationals championship

KNOXVILLE, I.A. (KFYR) - You would think a place called “The Sprint Car Capitol of the World” would hold the biggest sprint car event in the world — and it does!

Lee Timmerman is back from the Knoxville Nationals and the workday this weekend did not end until close to 1:00 a.m. The wait was worth it because that’s when L.T. was able to have a quick conversation with Donny Schatz.

L.T. said: “Donny Schatz is now an 11-time Nationals Champion. Donny, passion and emotion are such a big factor in all sports. It was on display on Saturday here in Knoxville, wasn’t it?”

Donny Schatz said: “Yes, aggression, passion, emotion, there’s heartache here, that’s what makes this event what it is. We, fortunately, came out on the right end of it. It’s a long week. There’s a lot of people that want to be here. We’re the fortunate ones to be standing here again. Hats off to my guys. They gave me an awesome car. I made a lot of mistakes at the beginning of the race. I just couldn’t get myself in the right place at the right time, but that’s the nature of the beat with this racing, so there was a full house with a lot of cheers. It made this just a special week for us.”

L.T. said: “You found something late in the race down low. You were able to gain speed that other drivers weren’t able to do. What did you find? How did you feel it? Is it a seat of your pants thing that tells you where you need to be?”

Schatz said: “Well, it was really hard to hit the bottom in three, I kept trying to find different ways. If you miss your mark by six inches, it doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but it is a lot when you’re at 130-140 miles an hour when you go into the corner, how you make your arc. So, I just kept trying and trying and I found something there to where I could get myself to the exit with a little bit more speed and kind of let it drift out. In one and two we were pretty solid all week long and the more guys who ran down there the more who threw some moisture out and we were able to catch it. And my car, as the fuel load came off of it, it started to get a little more stuck and come to me at the end, which is what we’ve been working real hard on the last month. We’ve had a hard time doing that with the fuel load coming off the car, but that all comes back to the guys. The guys are doing a phenomenal job. They’re making the right changes and you got to have that to win these big races, so we’re going to enjoy this one tonight.”

L.T. said: “This is a big race, congratulations Donny, nice win.”

Schatz responded: “Thank you.”

By winning the biggest sprint car race in the world, Schatz earned the biggest check. Donny won $175,000 by taking the checkered flag.

The World of Outlaws has another important event on the schedule this week. The three-day Jackson Nationals in Minnesota. The Outlaws make a return trip to North Dakota on August 26th in Grand Forks and they’re in West Fargo on Saturday the 27th.

