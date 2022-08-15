MSU names Bailey Gaspar new softball head coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde named Bailey Gaspar the school’s new softball head coach Monday morning.

Gaspar replaces Nat Wagner, who resigned in July.

“I feel a bunch of emotions: Excited, energized, blessed, and grateful, but mostly, I feel honored to be a part of Beaver Nation,” said Gaspar.

Gaspar coached the University of Hawaii at Hilo softball team last season as an assistant coach, the school she graduated from in 2018.

“I believe that being a younger coach who not too long ago was in these players’ shoes is going to be very beneficial for the team. I know how they feel and what they think because I was there just a few years ago. This is going to allow me to build strong relationships and better relate and understand the girls,” said Gaspar.

The Beavers graduate three players after finishing the 2022 season 28-20.

