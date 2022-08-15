Missing Turtle Mountain Man

SILVER ALERT
Silver Alert
Silver Alert(KFYR-TV)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Belcourt, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Cecil aka “Sonny” Jeanotte, 77, of Belcourt. He went missing the morning of August 15th and was last seen at BIA Road 12 in Belcourt.

He’s 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey pull over sweatshirt and blue Levi jeans.

Mr. Jeanotte is believed to be driving a maroon 2017 Chevy Silverado Dura-max crew-cab pickup with Turtle Mountain plate 31946.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Jeanotte, please contact BIA at 701-477-6134.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5 1 1 and at

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big & Rich concert WF 8/11
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Grasshoppers. Courtesy: Tom DePuydt
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
Williston's Outlaws' Bar and Grill to close
Williston’s Outlaws’ Bar and Grill to close
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire

Latest News

Two injured and one arrested in Jamestown crash
weather 8/15/22
Evening Weather 8/15/22
150th bismarck anniversary
Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary at the Former Governors’ Mansion
first homerun given to grandpa
The Best Thing I Saw This Week: a special gift for a special grandfather