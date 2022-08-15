Missing Turtle Mountain Man

Belcourt, N.D. (KFYR) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Cecil aka “Sonny” Jeanotte, 77, of Belcourt. He went missing the morning of August 15th and was last seen at BIA Road 12 in Belcourt.

He’s 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey pull over sweatshirt and blue Levi jeans.

Mr. Jeanotte is believed to be driving a maroon 2017 Chevy Silverado Dura-max crew-cab pickup with Turtle Mountain plate 31946.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Jeanotte, please contact BIA at 701-477-6134.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 5 1 1 and at

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.