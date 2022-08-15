Four-laning of Highway 85 from Watford City to Long X Bridge to start next spring

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The process on four-laning Highway 85 from Watford City to the Long X Bridge continues, with construction expected to begin next year.

Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Executive Director Cal Klewin provided the update to the Williston City Council on August 9, saying that the bidding process should start this fall. He added that they are in the beginning stages of designing for the next portion of the road from the Long X Bridge to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte. With the environmental study completed up to Belfield, Klewin says expanding the entire road is important for several reasons.

“As Williston Mayor Howard Klug said, that’s an important route for the city of Williston to get onto I-94, along with freight issues and the tourism travel that comes out of these areas,” said Klewin.

Besides applying for federal grants, Klewin says he hopes to receive additional funding from the state during next year’s legislative session.

The Theodore Roosevelt Expressway is the northern part of the Ports to Plains Alliance, a planned four-lane highway connecting North Dakota and Montana to Laredo, Texas. The expressway includes US-85 from Williston to Bowman, US-2 from the North Dakota border to Culbertson, and Montana State Highway 16 from Culbertson to the Canadian Border.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.