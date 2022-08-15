Drone light show over Williston provides unique spectacle and potential use for UAS

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Drone operators have spent the past few years exploring the possibilities for unmanned aerial systems in northwest North Dakota. From package delivery to inspections, there’s plenty of potential. On Sunday, people in Williston were shown how drones can enhance the entertainment industry.

It was a show like no other.

“I think it was awesome. It was great. I have not seen [anything like it],” said one Williston spectator.

Following Sunday’s baseball games at the Babe Ruth World Series, visitors were given a warm Williston welcome with a drone light show. Two hundred drones lit up the sky, showcasing the region’s major industries and giving people a performance they will never forget.

“It was really good, It was really cool. I love how they did the Babe Ruth [logo] and the baseball being hit. That was the best part,” said Brady Hawkinson, Williston

“This is the first time seeing this,” said Easton DeGier, Alexandria, Minnesota.

It was a fifteen-minute show with weeks of preparation. Firefly Drone Shows set up the layout of the drones hours in advance, but storyboarding and programming the drones can take a while.

“This one had a decent amount of custom animation for most of the show. I want to say it was about a month of animation time, and then testing out takes about a week, and then traveling out here,” said Timothy Carpenter, a pilot for Firefly.

The intention of this show was not just to welcome Babe Ruth visitors, but to pique an interest in unmanned aerial systems and what they can do.

“What we are trying to do (Sunday) is trying to tell the story of Williston and how we can come together as communities and industries and make big things happen. We’re hoping that really does create a lot of curiosity and questions,” said Kenley Nebeker, executive director of TrainND Northwest.

With the feedback and excitement for the light show, it’s safe to say this may not be the last time a drone light show is performed in North Dakota.

Just 200 drones were used for Williston’s light show but Carpenter says Firefly can use up to 500 drones to perform.

