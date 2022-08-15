Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary at the Former Governors’ Mansion

Former Governors' Mansion
Former Governors' Mansion(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society held its annual ice cream social at The Former Governor’s Mansion to celebrate Bismarck’s 150th anniversary.

The United Tribes Technical College Color Guard presented at the Former Governors’ Mansion during its annual ice cream social.

“It’s wonderful to be able to participate, especially with Bismarck’s 150th birthday, and to be able to celebrate with the community,” said Dana Morrison, Site Supervisor with The State Historical Society of ND.

The historic site added extra activities like face painting and corn hole for the city’s anniversary.

The Former Governors’ Mansion, a state historical site, was originally constructed in 1884

“You don’t really become connected to that history, you can read about it, but it’s not quite the same as  actually being in that house and feeling how it was here, how people lived here, kids that played here. You know the house is alive with history,” said Johnathan Campbell, site supervisor of the Former Governors’ Mansion.

In 1975, the Former Governors’ Mansion was gifted to the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger, spoke at the celebration about how much the historical site means to him.

“One of the blessings I’ve had during my 30 years of secretary of state and being a member of The State Historical Board, I’ve been asked to bring the greetings here,” said North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The mansion was originally dark brick red with dark green trim and was built by Asa Fisher, who was inspired by East Coast architecture.

The Former Governors’ mansion is open for tours to the public year-round.

