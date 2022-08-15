The Best Thing I Saw This Week: a special gift for a special grandfather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Bruce Carrier saw his grandson Felix after a special day at the ballpark. To Bruce’s surprise, his grandson had a gift for him. Felix not only hit one homer that game, but two. The first one was the most special, and that was the ball that he gave to his grandpa.

Jeff Roberts will be running this segment every Sunday Night Report during his sports block! If you see something that hits home, send it his way. It could be your kid, someone you know, or just something you liked that came across your social media. It could be the best thing he saw that week!

