Belfield man arrested in Stark County on drug charges

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Belfield man was arrested Monday in Stark County on drug charges.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says 30-yar-old Austin Caron was taken into custody following a traffic stop, when officers found half of an ounce of marijuana, 3.5 grams of meth and 70 fentanyl pills. Caron was also driving with a suspended license.

Charges include possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, which is a Class B felony.

