Pickleball gaining popularity in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pickleball, a sport similar to tennis or ping pong, is sweeping the nation and has made its way to North Dakota. The fast-growing sport and pastime has 125 active members in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

The sport is popular among 50, 60 and 70 year old’s, but Bismarck’s pickleball club president said it’s gaining popularity with younger generations. The games last about 15 minutes, and players can score up to 11 points per game.

“It’s only the fastest growing sport. It’s really taking hold here in Bismarck, North Dakota. We got new courts here very recently, and there during the day for sure is consistently full,” said pickleball club president Matt Wilke.

Anyone that wants to join the Bismarck-Mandan pickleball club can register online at https://bismarckmandanpickleball.com/

