Pickleball gaining popularity in Bismarck-Mandan

Bismarck-Mandan Pickleball
Bismarck-Mandan Pickleball(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pickleball, a sport similar to tennis or ping pong, is sweeping the nation and has made its way to North Dakota. The fast-growing sport and pastime has 125 active members in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

The sport is popular among 50, 60 and 70 year old’s, but Bismarck’s pickleball club president said it’s gaining popularity with younger generations. The games last about 15 minutes, and players can score up to 11 points per game.

“It’s only the fastest growing sport. It’s really taking hold here in Bismarck, North Dakota. We got new courts here very recently, and there during the day for sure is consistently full,” said pickleball club president Matt Wilke.

Anyone that wants to join the Bismarck-Mandan pickleball club can register online at https://bismarckmandanpickleball.com/

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big & Rich concert WF 8/11
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
A Utah man caught a 10-foot-long white sturgeon in Idaho, setting a new state record.
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
Totten Trails in Coleharbor, ND
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
Grasshoppers. Courtesy: Tom DePuydt
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

Cemetery Road
City of Mandan reconstructing Cemetery Road
Britta Curl
Britta Curl to join USA Collegiate Women’s Select team
ND's First Annual Renaissance Faire
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
Photo: Kari Schmidt
City of Mandan seeks Premiere Sponsor for flower project